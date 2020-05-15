Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,650 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned about 0.44% of QTS Realty Trust worth $15,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QTS. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,653,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,585,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,968,000 after acquiring an additional 829,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,504,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,310,000.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $15,753,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $2,357,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,435 shares of company stock worth $20,682,208 over the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.77.

NYSE QTS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.32. The company had a trading volume of 410,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,141. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.98.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

