Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,383 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 42,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 32,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,152,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,666,973. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

