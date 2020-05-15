Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 157,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $67.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,726,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.19. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.