Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,880 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned about 0.21% of VICI Properties worth $16,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,848,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,943,000 after acquiring an additional 626,874 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $3,681,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $792,000.

VICI traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,272,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,039. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 69.44 and a current ratio of 69.43. VICI Properties Inc has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.12.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). VICI Properties had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of VICI Properties from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

In other VICI Properties news, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $209,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,200.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 17,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $449,977.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,609.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,325. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

