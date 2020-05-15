Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,074 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $8,923,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on NVIDIA from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.79.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $18.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.63. 24,657,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,374,089. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.30. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $340.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market cap of $208.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.14, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

