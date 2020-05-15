Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,224 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $125.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,660,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.