Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,521 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,679,000 after buying an additional 470,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after buying an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after buying an additional 62,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after buying an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,895,000 after buying an additional 366,283 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.90.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.94. 3,810,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,257,906. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

