Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 20,830 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,830 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned about 0.17% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,600,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,979,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,538,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,950,000 after buying an additional 1,531,948 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,354,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,587,000 after buying an additional 584,259 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 476,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,600,000 after buying an additional 369,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,264,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,203. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average is $47.49. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.15 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

In related news, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,961.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,353.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith M. Kimmel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $832,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,401.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,012. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIV shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

