Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 406,479 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 820,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 406,479 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.11% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.06. 17,502,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,189,203. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.30. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 12.76.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

