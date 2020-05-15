Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 4,359 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $19,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $79.78. 8,937,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,768,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.