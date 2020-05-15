Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 454 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $360.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,564. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $369.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

