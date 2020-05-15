Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 54,854 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,854 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Sun Communities worth $9,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Sun Communities by 598.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of SUI traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $125.09. 718,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,499. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. Sun Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.28.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.10 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.67%. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on SUI. Evercore ISI raised Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.