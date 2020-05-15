Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 779 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $6.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,578. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.20. The stock has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

