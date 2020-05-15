Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 96,635 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,635 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.15% of Invitation Homes worth $17,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INVH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 397,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 44.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 22.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 58,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,607,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,081,000 after purchasing an additional 487,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 11.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 59,795 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.62.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.02. 5,074,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,457,690. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. Invitation Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.24 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

