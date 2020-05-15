Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,795 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $299.21. 4,574,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,283. The stock has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.08 and its 200 day moving average is $301.74. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $233.05 and a 52-week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.