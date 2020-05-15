Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $108.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,237,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,714. The company has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

