Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $16,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 1,268,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 473.6% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $43.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,569,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,046,744. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.32. The company has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.