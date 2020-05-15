Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SRE. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.93.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.72. 37,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,260. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.46 and a 200-day moving average of $139.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,099.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 361.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

