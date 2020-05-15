Semux Hits Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Semux has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $89,170.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Semux has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0827 or 0.00000879 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027737 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00026637 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011915 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008779 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000443 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

