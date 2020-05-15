Sensata Technologies (ST) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) in the last few weeks:

5/2/2020 – Sensata Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sensata Technologies B.V., through its subsidiaries, is a supplier of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions. The Company produces a range of sensors and controls for mission critical applications, such as thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, pressure sensors in automotive systems, and bimetal current and temperature control devices in electric motors. Sensata’s products include pressure sensors, force sensors, position sensors, motor protectors, and thermal and magnetic-hydraulic circuit breakers and switches. It develops solutions for specific customer requirements or applications across automotive, appliance, aircraft, industrial, military, heavy vehicle, heating, air-conditioning, data, telecommunications, recreational vehicle and marine applications. Sensata Technologies B.V. is based in Almelo, the Netherlands. “

4/30/2020 – Sensata Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Sensata Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Sensata Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $33.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Sensata Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Sensata Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Sensata Technologies is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Sensata Technologies is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2020 – Sensata Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $55.00 to $38.00.

4/13/2020 – Sensata Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

4/3/2020 – Sensata Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $38.00 to $33.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Sensata Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $57.00.

4/2/2020 – Sensata Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $55.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Sensata Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $35.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ST traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.18. The company had a trading volume of 821,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,782. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.37.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $774.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 707.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

