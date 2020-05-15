Sentient Coin Price Down 21.3% Over Last 7 Days (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $367,857.31 and $3,394.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

