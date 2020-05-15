SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS:SGBX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,208. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. SG Blocks has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

SG Blocks Company Profile

SG Blocks, Inc, through SG Building Blocks, Inc (SG Building), provides code engineered cargo shipping containers. SG Building modifies and delivers containers. SG Building enables developers, architects, builders and owners to achieve greener construction. In addition to providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for construction use, SG Building is engaged in structural steel framing systems.

