SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHSP shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on SharpSpring from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered SharpSpring from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on SharpSpring in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SHSP stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SharpSpring has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 39.35% and a negative net margin of 54.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SharpSpring will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SharpSpring news, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $33,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,729.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 20,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $245,199.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,364. 25.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHSP. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in SharpSpring by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 201,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 92,073 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in SharpSpring by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in SharpSpring during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SharpSpring by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 20,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

