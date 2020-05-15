SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 54.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.35%.

NASDAQ SHSP traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $8.29. 163,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,460. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.52. SharpSpring has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

Get SharpSpring alerts:

SHSP has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SharpSpring from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SharpSpring currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

In other news, major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $33,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Travis Whitton sold 25,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $167,006.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 185,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,945.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,736 shares of company stock worth $1,582,364 in the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.