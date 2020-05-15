SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SHSP. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on SharpSpring from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered SharpSpring from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHSP traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. SharpSpring has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $104.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.52.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 39.35% and a negative net margin of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SharpSpring will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $36,243.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $33,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,729.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,736 shares of company stock worth $1,582,364. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SharpSpring during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in SharpSpring during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SharpSpring by 47.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SharpSpring during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

