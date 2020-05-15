Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Sunday, April 12th. TD Securities upgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th.

NYSE SJR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 78,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,509. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.0707 dividend. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJR. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 482.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 229,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 190,277 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 373,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 251,238 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 967,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 326,690 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,397,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 92,733 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 300,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.95% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

