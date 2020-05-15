Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 120.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICSH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,601 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

