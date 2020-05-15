Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys 332 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,141 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.7% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,071 shares of the software company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $365.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.76 and a 200 day moving average of $328.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

