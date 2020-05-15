Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,706 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health accounts for approximately 0.6% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.54.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded up $4.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.23. 4,278,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $203.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 93,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $15,876,859.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,122,760.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $2,378,286.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,882.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,252 shares of company stock valued at $35,286,838. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.