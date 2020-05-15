Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.02. 3,755,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,699,225. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FISV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

