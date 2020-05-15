Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 463.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,195 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,604. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

