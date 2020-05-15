Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,366 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.6% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,937,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,768,342. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average of $83.55. The company has a market capitalization of $196.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

