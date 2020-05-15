Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $20,911,510,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $298,802,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,418,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,606,672,000 after acquiring an additional 658,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,038,144,000 after buying an additional 610,178 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,368,000 after buying an additional 416,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.36. 3,950,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,642. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average of $86.58.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on ED. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $83.50 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

