Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 132.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.15.

GS stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,863,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.05 and a 200 day moving average of $208.60. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

