Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 0.8% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director David L. Porges purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,058,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,767. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.45 and its 200-day moving average is $242.25. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $283.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.07.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

