Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Paypal by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in Paypal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Paypal by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 97,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.51. 8,360,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,824,204. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.37.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,312,054. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.