Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Purchases 22,376 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,376 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 3.0% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

QQQ traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.27. The company had a trading volume of 55,652,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,401,195. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.07. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $237.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

