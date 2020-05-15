Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Purchases 803 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,294,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Okta by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,828,000 after acquiring an additional 765,117 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 511,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,057,000 after acquiring an additional 204,012 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $20,972,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Okta by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after acquiring an additional 159,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.21.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $3,996,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,370.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $8,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,281,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,486 shares of company stock valued at $47,993,602. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,217. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.10 and a beta of 0.99. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $183.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

