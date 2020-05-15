Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,188.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Howard Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 105,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $788,269.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,557,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $3.89 on Friday, reaching $183.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,630,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,902. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.27 and a 200-day moving average of $191.47. The company has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Accenture’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

