Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 17,215 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,215 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 1.2% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital One National Association bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,998,000. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 73,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,361,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 206,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,829,071 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average is $62.72. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

