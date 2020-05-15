Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 54,982 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC cut its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 54,982 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,040,000 after buying an additional 5,812,651 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 202.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,453,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,652,000 after buying an additional 4,986,613 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,404,000 after buying an additional 2,273,274 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,220,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.35.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,420,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,473,702. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.47. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 69.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 156,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

