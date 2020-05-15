Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Sells 5,553 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the period. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH comprises approximately 0.8% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,415,401,000 after buying an additional 5,285,137 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,850,000 after buying an additional 4,376,547 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,260,000 after buying an additional 3,637,334 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,279,000 after buying an additional 2,820,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,424 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

NYSE:DLR traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.77. 3,107,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.21. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $158.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.40.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $317,723.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,723.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $611,792.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $657,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,984 shares of company stock worth $15,304,582 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.