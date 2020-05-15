SHIELD Reaches Market Cap of $352,065.44 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 45.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded up 59.4% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. SHIELD has a market cap of $352,065.44 and $4,189.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,408.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.84 or 0.02113357 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.86 or 0.02528109 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00460717 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00677001 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011580 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00071744 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024950 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00452394 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

