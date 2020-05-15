Shift (SHIFT) Price Tops $0.0329

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Shift has a market capitalization of $456,057.89 and approximately $895.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shift has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Shift coin can currently be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, IDAX and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org.

Shift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDAX, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

