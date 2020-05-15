ShipChain (SHIP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12,495.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One ShipChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. ShipChain has a total market cap of $10.13 million and approximately $12,495.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00042366 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.47 or 0.03411647 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00055342 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030938 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001932 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io.

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

