Shivom (OMX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.34 Million

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, Shivom has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Shivom has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $62.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shivom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shivom Token Profile

Shivom (OMX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom. Shivom’s official website is shivom.io.

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinBene, IDEX, Kucoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

