Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $475.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will report $475.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Five analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $533.03 million and the lowest is $364.49 million. Shopify posted sales of $361.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shopify.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $475.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $616.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,892,268,000 after acquiring an additional 58,372 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,276,535,000 after buying an additional 870,046 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Shopify by 157,453.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,314,000 after buying an additional 2,881,399 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,911,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Shopify by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,841,000 after acquiring an additional 146,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $754.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $540.90 and a 200-day moving average of $438.67. The company has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.25 and a beta of 1.51. Shopify has a 52 week low of $250.04 and a 52 week high of $770.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.