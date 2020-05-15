Short Interest in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Rises By 6.3%

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,880,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 7,410,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,964,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,534,000 after acquiring an additional 163,111 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 33.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Bank Ozk by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 56,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank Ozk stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,711. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.06. Bank Ozk has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $237.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.73 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OZK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank Ozk from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

