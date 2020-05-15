Short Interest in Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Increases By 5.0%

Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,400 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the April 15th total of 213,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 145,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Camtek by 11.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,230,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Camtek by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,822,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after purchasing an additional 28,020 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Camtek by 5.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,287,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 65,557 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Camtek by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 891,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 99,326 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Camtek by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 412,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $11.43 on Friday. Camtek has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $14.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. The stock has a market cap of $440.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Camtek had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

CAMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

