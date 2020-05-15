Short Interest in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Drops By 15.4%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JVA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.50. 120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,318. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 million, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.83. Coffee has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JVA. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Coffee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Coffee by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 17,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Coffee by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 283,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Coffee from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Coffee from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

